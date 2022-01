JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Friday night after she was struck by a van on Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said the woman “appeared to be incoherent.” He said several vehicles tried going around her, but was struck by a van and died at the scene.

The driver of the van and other witnesses remained at the scene.