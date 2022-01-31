15-year-old injured after drive-by shooting in Lake Forest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Pickett Street near Edgewood Avenue West on Sunday afternoon.

JSO said officers responded to the shooting in the Lake Forest area just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the lower right side. He’s expected to be OK.

The teenager told police he was walking around Pickett Street when a black car drove by and shot him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t release a suspect description or give further information on the possible make and model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).