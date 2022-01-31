Black Creek Outfitters closing doors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Black Creek Outfitters in Jacksonville says it’s planning a going-out-of-business sale and will be closing its doors after 25 years, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The sale is scheduled to begin Feb 3., and The Record says it will be closed until then to prepare.

In an email obtained by JDR with the subject line “End of an Era,” the owners said they received a satisfactory offer in September for the sale of the property.

“After searching the Jacksonville market for an appropriate location to go forward, we have been unable to find a spot that would allow us to continue with the same level of service we have provided for the past 25 years,” they wrote. “So we have made the difficult decision that it’s time to close our store and go out of business.”

The Record said property records show a retailer in Orlando paid $3 million for the building Sept. 28.

Management told JDR that its stock of kayaks, standup paddleboards, car racks, apparel, clothing, footwear and accessories have to be liquidated, and everything will be reduced with some items up to 50% off.