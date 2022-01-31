Community clean-up at Andrew Jackson High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab your gloves, a comfy pair of old sneakers and do some lower back stretches. Volunteers are being sought for a community clean-up in the neighborhood that Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology calls home.

The Jacksonville chapter (Nu Beta Sigma) of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will be hosting the event to clean the area in and around the school. The fraternity is calling on the community to support, if possible, by coming out to help clean up and/or donate clean up supplies to be used on clean-up day. You can also donate before.

“As an organization, our core tenets include social action and community service-- we believe that not only is service the highest form of action as far as maintaining healthy communities and relationships go, but we also really do believe that everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” said Jay Scott, Chair of the Social Action Committee, Nu Beta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. “So, that is why we regularly host community events like this clean up event and invite the community to participate as well. It’s good for the soul, you never know who might be depending on your help on any given day, and you never know how far a simple act of service can go.”

Ad

WHO: Jacksonville chapter (Nu Beta Sigma) of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

WHAT: Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology Community Clean-Up

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

WHERE: Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology, 3816 N. Main Street