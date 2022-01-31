False missing child post circulating on social media, Putnam County deputies say

FILE - In this March 13, 2019, file photo, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are displayed on an iPhone, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that there is a false post about a missing child circulating on social media.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a flyer claiming that a child has not been seen by his mother and that he is potentially endangered, with deputies warning that this is not true.

Deputies said the child is, in fact, safe with the custodial parent and enrolled in school. They also said they have checked on the child’s welfare multiple times.

Deputies said the family is cooperating and they are trying to maintain the family’s privacy but felt the need to address this publically since the flyer was posted to several social media platforms. Deputies ask people to take down any posts with the flyer and to stop sharing those posts.

“This child’s face was broadcasted across several formats,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “And he, as a victim, deserves his privacy, which is why we have blocked his photo, name, mother’s name from our posting.”