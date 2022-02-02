750+ jobs available at Jacksonville job fair on Feb. 9

(Marcio Jose Sanchez, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Job News USA is hosting its first job fair of the year

The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Riverplace Boulevard in Jacksonville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Job seekers will meet face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers from more than 25 companies. Opportunities go from entry-level with no experience to skilled positions, seasoned professionals, and leadership opportunities. Many companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making immediate hiring decisions.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register here. Parking and admission are free. Masks are required.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Exhibitors: ACI Learning, Ashley HomeStores, Bankers Life, Brooks Rehabilitation, Chartwells, Citrus Contracting/Total Home Companies, City of Jacksonville, Duval County Public Schools, DeVry University, Elo Restoration, First Coast Security, GATE, Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, Jax Federal Credit Union, Keiser University, Kelly Professional & Industrial in support of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A., Massey Services, Military Sealift Command, Shipyard Staffing, Superior Fence and Rail of North Florida, The Vistakon Research Clinic / PRA Health Sciences, Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corporation, U.S. Army, and more...