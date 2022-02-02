Body of 19-year-old man discovered in Jekyll Creek

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The body of a 19-year-old man was found in Jekyll Creek on Monday by someone who was fishing, according to a news release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said the body was recovered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and an autopsy was conducted, which revealed that the man had suffered a gunshot wound. The man was said to be from Central Islip, New York, and he had recently moved to the Jacksonville area.

According to the GBI, it’s investigation is ongoing. They asked anyone with information that can help to contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198, submit a tip by calling 1-800-597-8477, or send a tip by going online to its website.