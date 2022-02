The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a truck driven by someone accused of poaching deer from a property near the Clay County line.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the subjects seen riding inside the older model blue and grey Ford truck have been poaching deer recently from the area.

Anyone with information about the truck or its possible owner is asked to contact Deputy S. Werninck with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 329-0800 or (386) 336-1126.