Teenager critical after being shot on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

JSO was dispatched to Seawolf Trail, after reports of gunshots shortly after midnight Sunday. They learned a teenager had been shot and that someone transported them to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

An exact age was not given, but the person shot was said to be in their “late teenage years.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information pertaining to the incident contact the non-emergency number at (904)630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or you can email us at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org