UFC returning to Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in April

Fans attend a UFC 261 mixed martial arts event Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The sold-out event touted as the first full-capacity sporting event held indoors in more than a year drew a star-studded crowd. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

UFC is officially coming back to Jacksonville on April 9, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

The mayor confirmed via Twitter that the global mixed martial arts series would return to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for UFC 273. It will mark the third time UFC has stopped in Northeast Florida.

It’s OFFICIAL! @UFC & @DanaWhite back in @CityofJax on April 9th! The main event is Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jun. The co-main event is a rematch for the UFC bantamweight title between champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan. #UFC273. Thank u Dana! pic.twitter.com/chsjV8sZC0 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 6, 2022

A year ago, Jacksonville hosted a sold-out crowd of 15,269 for the star-packed UFC 261 at the arena.

Jacksonville also served as host for UFC 249 in 2020. That was the first live sporting event held since the pandemic started and Jacksonville was glad to host, even without fans.