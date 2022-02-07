Jury selection begins in federal hate crimes trial for convicted Ahmaud Arbery killers

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jury selection is set to get underway in Brunswick Monday morning as the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery gear up for a federal hate crimes trial.

The judge plans to bring in 1,000 potential jurors from more than 40 Georgia counties. They expect to see the first 50 jurors on Monday. It’s unclear how long jury selection will take, but the judge said it’s going to be slow and methodical.

Here’s what’s different about this case -- the government will have to prove that all three men targeted Arbery because of his race and that they violated his civil rights. Last week, both Travis and Greg McMichael offered to plead guilty to the charges — meaning they would have served the first 30 years of their sentences in federal prison.

Ahmaud Arbery’s family vehemently opposed and spoke out in court last week.

“It’s hard enough to have to speak and deal with the process of court at hand, but didn’t have to get up and stand up and continue to relive your son’s death,” Thea Brooks, Arbery’s aunt, told News4JAX. “Continue to say what he meant to you to continue to say why they don’t deserve mercy. It’s just too much. And I’m just glad that not only the judge and the Michaels and their attorneys figured it out. But God has been stepping in through this entire case.”

Ad

Ultimately, the federal judge rejected the plea deals -- leading both men to withdraw their guilty pleas.

Selection begins at 9 a.m.