Man seriously injured in hit-and-run on Westside

Man seriously hurt after a hit-and-run on I-295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run on I-295 early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking southbound along the outside shoulder around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car. It happened just south of Normandy Boulevard.

The man was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

There is no information about the type of car involved.

FHP is asking those with information about this hit-and-run to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347.