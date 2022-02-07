Murder trial to begin for Gerard Stewart after wife found dead in trunk in 2018

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Gerald Stewart shown on Sky4's Friday image of house on Cavalry Boulevard showing a car in his driveway with the trunk open.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A murder trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for a man accused of killing his wife more than three years ago in the Sandalwood area.

Police say retired Navy man Gerard Stewart confessed to stabbing Julie Stewart, then stuffing her body in his car trunk.

He is charged with murder and evidence tampering.

Stewart’s wife had filed for divorce two months before she was killed. They had been married for 20 years.

Stewart told police he had taken some pills and was distraught.