2 accused of vehicular homicide, reckless driving in deadly July 16 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested and are facing charges of vehicular homicide, racing and reckless driving in a high-speed crash that Jacksonville police said killed a woman and left others with injuries.

Ethan Rainey, 19, and Kiari Hill, 27, are both facing charges in the July 16 crash that killed Pamela Stone, who was identified by a relative. Stone was riding in the car that was being driven by her daughter, who was injured.

Following the crash, Lt. Rich Buoye, with the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit, said witnesses told police that a silver Dodge Charger was racing another car north down Edgewood Avenue, when it struck the car Stone was riding in.

News4JAX obtained Rainey and Hill’s arrest warrants. Hill’s warrant shows that investigators determined Hill’s car’s data recorder showed he was traveling at 107 mph three seconds prior to the crash “with the brake switch off and the accelerator pedal at 100%.”

Ad

The report also noted the car was traveling at 89 mph 0.1 seconds prior to the crash “with the brake switch on and the accelerator pedal at 0%.”

According to the warrant, a passenger in Rainey’s car, a black Dodge Charger, told police they were racing, “but stated it was not planned.”

“This incident shows how dangerous street racing is because you’ve got innocent people who are abiding by the law and abiding by the rules of the road not suspecting vehicles to come upon them,” crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said after hearing the details listed in the warrant.

News4JAX in July spoke with Nikita Cook, one of Stone’s daughters who was not in the car. She said the crash happened just a block away from their home.

“Justice will be served. I’m not worried about that,” she said.