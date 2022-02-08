Former Clay County schools transportation director & his wife arrested, accused of grand theft

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The former Clay County Schools District transportation director and his wife were arrested Tuesday and are facing charges of grand theft, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

According to the booking sheet, Derald and Shannon Sweatt are accused of stealing $5,000 to $10,000 worth of property. The district claimed they were seen on surveillance video stealing tools and other items, which were recovered from Derald Sweatt’s home.

A statement from the district reads: “CCSD is aware of the arrest of the former employee. When the allegations were brought forth, the employee was immediately removed from their position and subsequently resigned.”

Derald Sweatt had been the transportation director since 2017. He and his wife bonded out of Clay County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

When asked if he had any comment on the charges, Derald Sweatt replied, “No comment.” When asked if he stole equipment from the district, Derald Sweatt replied, “We did not. Absolutely not.”

Ad

If convicted, the grand theft charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison or five years of probation plus a $5,000 fine.