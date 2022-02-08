Jaguars to hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator: report

This is a 2019 photo of Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Mike Caldwell is expected to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ next defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

Reporter Mike Garafolo said Caldwell, the Buccaneers linebackers coach, is working on a deal with the Jaguars to lead the defense. Caldwell would replace former Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen who was not brought back following last season.

The #Jaguars are working on a deal to hire #Buccaneers ILBs coach Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator, sources say. A former teammate and fellow assistant coach with Doug Pederson with the #Eagles, Caldwell is a DC after 14 years as a defensive assistant. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2022

Caldwell is a former Philadelphia Eagles teammate of new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Caldwell would become a defensive coordinator after 14 years as a defensive assistant for teams including the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and Eagles.

Caldwell, 50, is a former linebacker with the Cleveland Browns, Eagles, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. He played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Caldwell also interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator job.

The expected hire comes as Pederson continues to fill out his staff.

On Tuesday, it was reported that former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy will join the Jaguars as quarterbacks coach.

The Jaguars are still in the market for an offensive coordinator. Indianapolis Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor and Houston Texans passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton have been reported as candidates.

The Jaguars also need a special teams coordinator after firing Nick Sorensen.