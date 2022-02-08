Multiple people detained in drug raid on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple people were detained during a drug raid Monday at a home on Crystal Springs Road on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to police.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers told News4JAX that an ongoing drug investigation led them to the home, which was once a child daycare center. But investigators told News4JAX the place was being used to store, sell and use illegal narcotics.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the raid, and News4JAX saw at least six who were placed in handcuffs and detained for questioning.

Brandon Miller was one of the people detained.

“We were actually here visiting some friends and next thing you know, a whole bunch of squad cars came pulling in and cuffed everybody up. Now, I guess they are condemning the place for I guess illegal activities they say were going on here,” Miller said.

Miller and at least two other people were released from custody.

Ad

Meanwhile, investigators took three people back to JSO headquarters for further questioning. Investigators said they expect to file charges against those three suspects, but’s it’s unclear exactly what charges they expect to file.

Because it’s an ongoing investigation, detectives said they could not reveal what drugs were found in the house or the amount.