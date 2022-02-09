$9,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2019 Lake City killing

A reward of $9,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of an 18-year-old in 2019 in Lake City, the Lake City Police Department said Wednesday.

About 2:45 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019, according to police, Jordan Dartice Freeman, 18, of Lake City, was hanging out with three friends on the second-floor breezeway of building 10 at 2990 Southwest Windsong Circle when an unknown person wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a silver mask and holding a handgun approached the group.

That person informed the four of his intentions to rob them, and as he approached Freeman, a physical altercation occurred between the two, police said. Freeman was shot one time in the head and died at the scene, police said.

According to police, the unknown person ran off.

Police said Crime Stoppers of Columbia County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for the killing. In an addition to that reward, an enhanced reward of up to $8,500 is available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers in partnership with the Florida attorney general’s office, the Police Department said.

According to the Police Department, in order to be eligible for the reward, a tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program. If law enforcement is contacted first, you will not be eligible for the reward, according to police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County’s 24-hour tip line at 386-754-7099, submit a tip on the web at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net or download the P3 Tips app.