Concrete-hauling truck overturns on I-10 in Baker County, driver injured: FHP

The driver of a truck hauling concrete was injured when the vehicle overturned Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck was traveling eastbound on I-10 in the left lane about 10:15 a.m. when another vehicle shifted into the truck’s lane. Troopers said the truck then swerved to the left, went off the roadway, overturned and collided with the guardrail.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Florida man, was flown to UF Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

An FHP news release shows it’s unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department hazmat team was called to clean up a 50-gallon fuel spill resulting from the crash.

The roadway was partially closed due to the cleanup, as well as the crash investigation.