🔒 Fries, wings and everything in between: Vote for your favorite game day goodies in this Super Bowl snack bracket

Insiders, which game day snacks are a staple on your table?

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Game day snacks (KPRC 2)

If you watch a football game without feasting on chicken wings, fries, nachos or some other mouthwatering football food, did you truly watch the game at all? We think not. Whether you’re watching the game alone or with a group, snacking is a key component of any viewing experience, much less the Super Bowl.

We’ve assembled the ultimate game day food bracket and we want to know which tailgate treats are your all-time favorites. Queso or guacamole? Fries or onion rings? Wings or hot dogs? Support your favorite watch party snacks by casting your votes in the bracket below.

