DCPS plans to screen students arriving at high schools Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools plans to screen students and their belongings as they arrive to DCPS high schools Monday morning.

According to an email from the district, the decision is based on Monday marking four years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“This date tends to stimulate rumors of threats at schools throughout the nation,” DCPS writes in an email. “While we have no security threats at this time, the safety of students and staff is our highest priority, and we will take the proactive measure of screening students and their belongings as they arrive at our high schools Monday morning.”

The district stressed that the move was a precautionary measure.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims, families, students, and the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas community in remembrance of the lives lost and those forever impacted on this tragic day in 2018,” the district writes.