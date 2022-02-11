Family discovers dog left in dumpster of Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Surveillance images obtained by News4JAX from a Southside Jacksonville apartment complex shows a man taking a dog out of an SUV and putting it into a dumpster.

We’re told the dog is doing OK. The video was taken at The Landings at Parkview, where a family discovered the dog inside the dumpster and rescued it before contacting management.

Kathryn Dennis, the property manager, reviewed the surveillance video and then called the police.

“The parents of the children heard the something in the dumpster and pulled the dog out,” she explained.

Dennis took custody of the 6-year-old dog, calling her Little Mama’s.

According to an animal control activity card, an officer tracked down the owner of a Mercedes SUV, which was seen on the surveillance video. The card states that the person in the video looks like the person the officer spoke with.

“They did make contact with this person but they cant be sure it is the right person or even the right tag number,” Dennis said.

No arrest was made or citation issued, but News4JAX learned the case isn’t over. That same officer is putting together a comprehensive report before going to the state attorney’s office to seek an arrest warrant.

News4Jax also learned animal control is conducting a separate investigation, which may lead to charges. According to a JSO spokesperson, the charges would be animal cruelty, which is a felony. As for Little Mama’s, she’s been seen by a vet, and unfortunately, there’s some bad news.

“She does have cancer,” Dennis said. So, she’s meeting with a specialist on Monday. Our property owner is taking her personally to meet with a specialist to see what, if anything, can be done for her.”