Honoring Black History Month with bobbleheads

Bobbleheads: Buck O'Neil on the left and Pop Lloyd on the right

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Celebrate Black History Month with bobbleheads!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled the Negro Leagues Field of Legends Bobbleheads on Friday. These big-headed figurines are the perfect way to honor Black baseball players throughout history.

Two bobbleheads included in the collection are Buck O’Neil and John Henry Lloyd, also known as Pop Lloyd, who both grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. O’Neil was a first baseman and manager, primarily with the Kansas City Monarchs. Lloyd was generally considered to be one of the top shortstops in Negro League History.

In total, there are 13 bobbleheads displayed at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

If you’re interested in purchasing the figurines, they are available for $35 each or $400 for the whole set. The bobbleheads are available for purchase on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.