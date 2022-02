18 Oct 1998: Offensive tackle Tony Boselli #71 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against defensive end Bruce Smith #78 of the Buffalo Bills during the game at the Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 17-16.

It finally happened.

Tony Boselli was selected as the first Jacksonville Jaguars player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former all-pro offensive tackle spoke about what it was like to get the call. Watch the UNCUT news conference below: