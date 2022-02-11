Jacksonville police officer hit by truck, hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a truck late Thursday night, according to a public information officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The police officer was responding to a domestic violence call and was chasing a suspect about 11:50 p.m. when they both ran onto 103rd Street, where the officer was hit by a truck, the JSO spokesperson said.

The officer suffered injuries to his lower extremities, and he was at a hospital in serious but stable condition at last check, the spokesperson said. His name won’t be immediately released, at the request of the family.

According to JSO, the driver of the truck stopped.

It’s unknown what happened with the suspect, as other officers’ priority became the injured officer’s wellbeing.

Though traffic homicide detectives were called, JSO did not hold a briefing on the crash, and details were not provided until Friday morning when News4JAX requested them from the PIO.