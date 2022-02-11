‘Vaccinations for Valentines’ event offers free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and $50 gift cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wayman Ministries, The Links, Inc. and Agape Family Health host a free COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot event on Saturday, Feb. 12 to encourage vaccination against the deadly virus. They are also picking up the tab for last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas with a free $50 gift card for anyone who gets a jab.
Wayman Ministries is a Westside church known for its community outreach. The Links, Incorporated is an international, non-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. Agape Family Health has been serving Jacksonville as a Non-profit Health Center providing a variety of health services for those with and without insurance coverage.
- WHAT: Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Jacksonville
- WHEN/WHERE:
- Saturday, Feb. 12th | 10 am -2 pm
- Lane Wiley Center, 6710 Wiley Road
- Clanzel Brown Community Center, 4575 Moncrief Road
- Sunday, February 13th
- Wayman Temple SOUTH, 8855 Sanchez Rd (Baymeadows area), 32217, 9:30 am - 11:00 am
- Wayman Temple WEST, 1176 Labelle Street, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
- ADDITIONAL: Wayman Ministries will give $50 in gift cards to all vaccinated this weekend. Pre-registration required. Call (904) 739-7500.