‘Vaccinations for Valentines’ event offers free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and $50 gift cards

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

A person is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Federal health regulators on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 delayed next week's public meeting to review Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (Lm Otero, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wayman Ministries, The Links, Inc. and Agape Family Health host a free COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot event on Saturday, Feb. 12 to encourage vaccination against the deadly virus. They are also picking up the tab for last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas with a free $50 gift card for anyone who gets a jab.

Wayman Ministries is a Westside church known for its community outreach. The Links, Incorporated is an international, non-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations. Agape Family Health has been serving Jacksonville as a Non-profit Health Center providing a variety of health services for those with and without insurance coverage.

  • WHAT: Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Jacksonville
  • WHEN/WHERE:
    • Saturday, Feb. 12th | 10 am -2 pm
    • Lane Wiley Center, 6710 Wiley Road
    • Clanzel Brown Community Center, 4575 Moncrief Road
    • Sunday, February 13th
    • Wayman Temple SOUTH, 8855 Sanchez Rd (Baymeadows area), 32217, 9:30 am - 11:00 am
    • Wayman Temple WEST, 1176 Labelle Street, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
  • ADDITIONAL: Wayman Ministries will give $50 in gift cards to all vaccinated this weekend. Pre-registration required. Call (904) 739-7500.

