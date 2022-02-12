Candidates on campaign trail as early voting kicks off Saturday for City Council run off

Republican candidate Nick Howland went door to door and Democratic candidate Tracye Polson waved signs on Saturday as early voting kicked off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Democratic candidate Tracye Polson and Republican candidate Nick Howland hit the campaign trail Saturday in Jacksonville as early voting kicked off in the special Jacksonville City Council election to replace the seat left vacant when Tommy Hazouri died in September.

Polson was out waving signs near a polling location in the city’s Murray Hill neighborhood.

“This election is important. It matters. It’s special and we’re the only ones on the ballot so it’s a heavy lift,” said Polson.

Howland spent the morning knocking on doors to chat with constituents.

“It’s important to talk to voters and find out what their issues are and make sure that they know why I’m running for office,” said Howland.

Howland and Polson are vying for the At-Large City Council Group 3 seat. That means every registered voter in Duval County can participate.

With only two names on the ballot, voting should be quick and easy. There are 15 early voting locations, including the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office downtown, that will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They have new touchscreen machines for easier access.

Election staff is not expecting big crowds, and turnout is only projected to be 10% to 15%.

Early voting goes through Feb. 20 with election day set for Feb. 22.

While there are more voting options for voters there’s still a struggle to recruit poll workers. That’s why the chief of elections is already recruiting ahead of the November election.

“After COVID we had a serious shortage of poll workers. We are always recruiting poll workers. Poll workers are basically the backbone of this entire process,” said Robert Phillips, Chief Elections Officer.

Most poll workers in the United States are over the age of 60, according to the Pew Research Center. This group is also considered at greater risk for severe coronavirus infections.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on—this could make it more challenging to find poll workers for the next election which is expected to have a much larger voter turnout.