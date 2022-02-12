Duval County School District drops mask requirement for visitors, employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Friday said it was once again changing its COVID mitigation strategies due to a falling case count in the community.

“While students, staff, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask, there is no longer any requirement for anyone to do so,” the district wrote on its website. “Previously, school visitors and employees working with students were required to wear a face covering.”

The district added that restrictions on capacity at arts and athletic venues have also been lifted. It said it will continue cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and ensure soap, sanitizer and masks are available throughout the day.

Mitigation strategies and guidance remaining in place include the following: