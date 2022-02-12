Jury deadlocks on first-degree murder charge for man whose wife was found in trunk in 2018

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Gerald Stewart shown on Sky4's Friday image of house on Cavalry Boulevard showing a car in his driveway with the trunk open.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mistrial was declared Friday in the case of a Duval County man charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of his wife of 20 years.

A jury convicted Gerard Stewart of tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Julie, but deadlocked on the murder charge after four hours of deliberations.

Stewart’s arrest in 2018 ended a daylong SWAT standoff in his Sandalwood neighborhood, where police found his wife’s body in the trunk of his car.

Court records show that Stewart told his mother and a neighbor he killed his wife, who’d asked for a divorce. Court records also show that Stewart made incriminating statements to detectives. His lawyers filed a motion to have those statements suppressed, but it was denied.

Stewart, who did not take the stand to testify in his own defense during the trial this week, will be back in court next week, when the process of scheduling a new trial will begin.