After more than 4 years, Jacksonville mother finally gets justice for murdered son

It has been a long four and a half years for Evelyn Davis after tragically losing her son, Malcom Osborne.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nightmare is over for a mother who now has justice for her son’s murder.

“Four years have not been the same for me. Holidays will never be the same for me. Malcom was my everything to me,” said Davis.

She said now, her prayers have been answered. Ernest Alexander and Cory Lawson are now in prison and convicted in Osborne’s death.

“I’m just glad they got caught, I’m glad they got sentenced and I’m glad they’re off the streets,” said Davis.

Investigators said Osborne died and three other people were injured in a shooting near the Raceway gas station off Golfair Boulevard in July 2017. A witness told police the shooting happened after an argument over stolen drugs and a gun. Records show both Alexander and Lawson are convicted of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

“I read a statement in court, and I told them what Malcom meant to me and I told them that I forgive them because I don’t hold grudges and I told them karma. What you sow is what you’re going to reap,” said Davis.

Davis said not a day goes by that she doesn’t miss her son.

We loved him so much. He made us laugh. I want Malcom to know that justice has been served and you can sleep on. You can keep flying high because justice is done,” said Davis.

She is grateful the four-year nightmare is over.

According to records, Alexander is sentenced to 12 years in prison for Osborne’s death and has a cumulative 68 years for the rest of his charges. Lawson received 13 years for Osborne’s death and a total of 52 years. Both get credit for the time they have already served.