Councilman plans town hall meeting on state of solid waste services in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci is calling for accountability and transparency and he’s planning a meeting at Arlington Baptist Church.

The town hall is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

“The primary objectives of this meeting are to share information and receive feedback,” an email from Carlucci said.

The City’s contracted hauler and Public Works leadership will be available to answer questions during the public Q&A.

For more information, visit the Jacksonville City Council website.