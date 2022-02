The Florida Highway Patrol website shows the crash happened happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized after a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 95, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened about 1:30 p.m. on northbound I-95, south of J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

JFRD said the two people rushed to the hospital suffered serious injuries.