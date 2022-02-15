Legendary wrestlers lined up for River City Wrestling Con event in June

FILE - In this March 28, 2010, file photo, Bret "Hit Man" Hart celebrates his victory over Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI in Glendale, Ariz. Hart was tackled by a spectator Saturday, April 6, 2019, while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center. The attacker was promptly subdued by several people, including other wrestlers, who came to Hart’s defense. Hart is okay. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Big names are coming to Jacksonville for a high-profile professional wrestling event in June.

Bret “Hit man” Hart has signed on to be part of River City Wrestling Con June 11-12 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

This is the second annual hosting of the event in Jacksonville which drew thousands to the fairgrounds last year.

Hart will appear at the event on Sunday, June 12.

He joins other legendary wrestling names like Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, The Outsiders (Scott Hall and Kevin Nash), Arn Anderson, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Malakai Black and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

For tickets and more information visit RiverCityWrestlingCon.com.