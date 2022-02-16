No, the Jaguars’ practice field goalposts aren’t for sale. But what if...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There aren’t many pieces of memorabilia fans can have from an actual football field.

Sure, a ball or a helmet are nice, but what if you wanted something bigger?

For at least a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon, collectors’ heads were spinning with the possibility that they could have a huge piece of the Jaguars for their very own.

On eBay and Facebook Marketplace, four goalposts from the practice fields were offered at a starting bid of $500 each.

Goalpost photo.

The practice fields are under construction as the new sports performance center is being built.

We reached out to the Jaguars, and a spokesperson said they were not selling the goalposts. Shortly thereafter, the postings were taken down.

Apparently, someone not affiliated with the team thought they might be able to sell them.

At least one former Jaguar liked the thought. Former kicker Josh Scobee tweeted: ”Oh baby, I’ve missed you. More than a few times, to be honest.”

I would expect that the goalposts will wind up being donated to a needy football field. But it got us thinking.

What would you do with a goalpost if you wound up with it?

Create a habitat for ospreys nests?

Photo of osprey and nest: Getty Images (Getty Images & News4JAX.com)

Improve the reception on your satellite TV?

Photos of satellite dishes: Associated Press.

Or, how about a life-sized Angry Birds game in your front yard? (Pictured above)