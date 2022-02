There are new places to shop in St. Johns County.

St. Augustine Premium Outlets on Wednesday announced the opening of four new stores.

Nautica Factory Store, Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet, Fragrance Outlet and St. John are now open at the outlets located on State Road 16 near Interstate 95, according to a news release.

The release shows a fifth new store, Talbots, will be coming soon. The release says that store is set to open this spring.

