3 puppies abandoned by dumpster at the Waffle House on New Kings Road

City of Jacksonville asking for public help to find person(s) who dumped puppies by dumpster.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville said three puppies were abandoned by a dumpster at the Waffle House on New Kings Road Thursday morning.

The city is asking for community help to identify the person who abandoned them.

Animal Care & Protective Services said a red or maroon vehicle was captured on security video around 3:58 a.m. on Thursday next to the dumpster at the time the dogs were abandoned.

If you have any details, or know someone who does, contact 630-CITY or email JaxPets@coj.net.