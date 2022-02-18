71º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

3 puppies abandoned by dumpster at the Waffle House on New Kings Road

Animal Care & Protective Services is asking for community’s help

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Puppies, Dumped, Jacksonville
City of Jacksonville asking for public help to find person(s) who dumped puppies by dumpster.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville said three puppies were abandoned by a dumpster at the Waffle House on New Kings Road Thursday morning.

The city is asking for community help to identify the person who abandoned them.

Animal Care & Protective Services said a red or maroon vehicle was captured on security video around 3:58 a.m. on Thursday next to the dumpster at the time the dogs were abandoned.

If you have any details, or know someone who does, contact 630-CITY or email JaxPets@coj.net.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email