Man hit by car on Jacksonville’s Southside has long road to full recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville man is pleading for help from the public in tracking down the driver who hit him over the weekend, and took off without stopping.

Heidi Segall, the sister of Ray Humphrey, said her brother was struck by a car near Town Center Parkway and I-295 on Sunday night around 10 p.m. He’s been in intensive care at Orange Park Medical Center ever since.

Three people saw what happened, Segall said, and called 911.

“I don’t know what the cause of them jumping the median was, but they could have at least had the human decency to make sure he was OK,” Segall said.

Humphrey’s sister said her brother has had surgery for brain bleeding, but she said the procedure went well. He also has a fractured spine and arm, and his recovery process is far from over.

Dealing with what happened is especially hard for the siblings, who lost both of their parents last year.

“As much loss as our family has experienced in the last year, you tend to value your family and loved ones in a whole different perspective because they can be taken away in an instant. And they almost took him, too,” Segall said.

Humphrey’s sister said investigators told her there are few clues leading them to who may be responsible.

She believes the car has a missing bumper, as one was left behind at the scene.

Segall had a message for the driver.

“I think we have to accept responsibility for choices and things we do in life and own up to it,” she said.