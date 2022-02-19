Homegoing service for Florida agricultural officer who died in Nassau County crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Today friends and family will say goodbye to Florida Agriculture Officer James McWhorter. The service starts at 11 a.m. inside the First Baptist Church of Middleburg on Blanding Boulevard. He died in the line of duty a week ago in Nassau County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, McWhorter was trying to cross the lanes on I-95 last Saturday night from the median access to get from one inspection station to the other.

His car was hit by a pickup truck – killing him.

A family of four in the truck - was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

McWhorter worked with the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement for two and a half years. That division monitors things like livestock and produce shipped into and out of the state.

On Thursday McWhorter’s body was escorted to Jacksonville Memory Gardens during a procession.

Ad

Officer McWhorter leaves behind a fiancée and four children. He was 31 years old.