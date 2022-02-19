Woman killed in head-on crash in Melrose: FHP

MELROSE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning in Melrose.

Alachua County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on N.E. State Road 26 shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

FHP said a 51-year-old man was headed east on SR 26 in an SUV when he crossed the centerline, striking the woman’s car head on. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.