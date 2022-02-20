Man found dead on Jacksonville Eastside, according to police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found in the parking lot of Downtown East Apartments, where he was pronounced dead by JFRD.

According to JSO, around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival an unresponsive male in his 30s was found. JFRD pronounced him dead at the scene.

JSO detectives and medical examiner are currently investigating this incident, and determining the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.