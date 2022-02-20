Omicron cases are falling, but this ‘stealth’ coronavirus variant is on the rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cases of the omicron variant have fallen nationally, but BA.2, known as “stealth omicron,” is just getting started.

The subvariant has been found in at least 74 countries and 47 states.

Dr. Jeffrey Goldhagen with UF Health Jacksonville said a surge is inevitable.

“Any suggestion whatsoever that we are out of the woods so to speak with respect to SARS and COVID-19 disease is just wrong,” said Dr. Goldhagen.

Studies show the new variant can cause serious illnesses like the delta variant.

Immunity from vaccines alone isn’t enough. Vaccines along with a booster shot restores protection making sickness after infection about 74% less likely, doctors say.

“Vaccination with booster does protect against this new variant or subvariant against omicron,” said Dr. Goldhagen.

Studies also reveal that ‘stealth omicron’ is resistant to sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody treatment used against omicron.

“We must remember that the ones that work for Delta does not work for omicron. The one that does work for omicron appears not to be effective against this new disease. That will be the story that continues to unfold,” said Dr. Goldhagen.

Dr. Goldhagen said herd immunity is the only way back to normalcy.

“There will be a point which we can probably take a deep breath and relax and that is when we reach herd immunity which will not happen by just having natural infection it has to happen by expanding immunizations and vaccines across a substantial number of our communities,” said Dr. Goldhagen.