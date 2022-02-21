JFRD: 1 dead, 5 hurt after RV flips on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died and five people were injured Monday after an RV flipped along northbound Interstate 295 just east of Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews said they responded about 11:30 a.m. to the accident, which involved six patients.

JFRD said one person died, one person was seriously injured and four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two outside lanes of northbound I-295 and the exit ramp to Old St. Augustine Road were blocked at last check.

Press the play button above to see live traffic conditions from FDOT.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.