AT&T will shut down its 3G network on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AT&T’s 3G network is shutting down on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Other carriers are following suit later this year -- and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own. That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working. That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices like detectors, in-car crash notification, and roadside assistance systems like On-Star.
If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases -- like vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash. To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.
