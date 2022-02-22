AT&T will shut down its 3G network on Tuesday

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores, in New York. A Pakistan resident has been sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, to 12 years in prison for a conspiracy to "unlock" phones from AT&T's network, a scheme the company says cost it more than $200 million. Muhammad Fahd, 35, of Karachi, recruited an employee of an AT&T call center in Bothell, Wash., via Facebook in 2012, and began bribing that employee and his coworkers to use their credentials to unlock phones. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AT&T’s 3G network is shutting down on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Other carriers are following suit later this year -- and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own. That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working. That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices like detectors, in-car crash notification, and roadside assistance systems like On-Star.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases -- like vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash. To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

