Crisis team assists students, staff after death of Creekside High sophomore

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends, students and a community are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Riley Teixeira after the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced his body was found Monday during a search in Julington Creek.

Teixeira was canoeing with his friends Sunday night when the canoe flipped. Two other boys made it to shore safely.

Teixeira was a sophomore at Creekside High School. The St. Johns County School District said that a crisis team was on campus Tuesday to assist students and staff.

The 16-year-old also worked at the local Metro Diner. Manager Scott Stegmaier said they are mourning the loss of one of their own.

“His energy was perfect for the business. He would have continued to grow with us, for sure,” Stegmaier said.

Stegmaier told News4JAX he recently promoted Teixeria after less than three months of him working there.

“He helped me out whenever I needed, and with a smile and a great attitude,” Stegmaier said. “Couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

The school district said it will continue providing support for the students as long as needed.

What caused the canoe to tip over is unknown.