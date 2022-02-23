How to beat rising gas prices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As tensions between Russia and Ukraine grow, the effects are already being felt across America.

Gas prices are on the rise once again. The national average for a gallon of fuel is $3.53. California has the most expensive gas in the nation - the average price is $4.75/gallon. But experts warn gas prices are likely to hit $4 across the country.

In Florida, it’s going to cost you on average $3.48 to fill up as of Feb. 23., which is below the national average. But because of the conflict overseas, it’s going to cost more to fill up for at least the next few months.

“It’s definitely like 80-90 dollars,” said Andrew Burea while filling up his tank at a Jacksonville gas station. Burea has to put premium fuel in his car which is already over $4 per gallon.

But there are ways to save: Gas prices are typically lower at Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s Wholesale.

“That’s why I got a Costco membership,” Burea said. He added it’s the only reason he paid for that membership, as well.

The average price of gas in Duval county is $3.44 a gallon.

At Costco today we found it for $3.26 cents for regular and $3.53 for premium. That 20 cent savings is the average difference for filling up at Costco’s gas station compared to one down the street.

But those savings come with different costs.

“You saw the long lines. It’s crazy when you come in you have to plan it out pretty well,” said Brian Rojas.

The lines awaiting our crew when they arrived today resembled those you see before a hurricane is forecasted to hit the area.

Membership club annual costs

Costo = $60

BJ’s = $55

Sam’s Club = $45

Other ways to save

Try using cruise control when you can. On highways, the feature can save 20% on gas.

Buy gas earlier in the week. According to GasBuddy the best day of the week to fill up is Tuesday. The worst: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Check your tire pressure. Loss of pressure makes your car less efficient.

Don’t weigh your car down. Remove golf bags or any other unnecessary items.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan says start thinking of those ways to save now.

“I don’t think Jacksonville will hit 4 dollars. We’re still over 50 cents a gallon away but what I do know is normally between March and Memorial Day gas prices go up 25 to 75 cents because of the switch of refineries, rising demand, and on top of that we have Russia,” Patrick De Haan said. “It’s possible, it’s not a guarantee but don’t be surprised.”