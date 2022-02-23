Reptile breaks loose from van, gets wrangled by Alligator Farm staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Alligator Farm says this is why its team has extensive training.

On Tuesday, while crews were working to relocate crocodilians to another area of the zoo, a reptile managed to break through the back window of one of the zoo’s vans, making a dash down the road.

“Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to it’s new enclosure. At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured,” the Alligator Farm said in a statement.

An Alligator Farm reptile keeper, Karsyn, and general curator, Gen, were credited with recapturing it with help from Ryan and Donald in the farm’s maintenance department.

Jessica Stark, who was driving through the area, shared video.

News4JAX is attempting to get clarification from the farm as to whether the animal that was wrangled is an alligator or a crocodile.