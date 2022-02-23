Woman killed in crash on U.S. Highway 1 in St. Johns County

SAINT AUGUSTINE,Fla – A 23-year-old St. Augustine woman is dead after a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 1 and Regalo Road in St. Johns County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

FHP said two vehicles were traveling north when a woman driving a semi-truck attempted to make a wide u-turn at the intersection of Regalo Road but ended up blocking the left and right lanes.

The St. Augustine woman was driving behind the truck and swerved to the right to avoid the semi, but hit the rear of the trailer. Her sedan spun out and ended up on the right shoulder facing south.

Troopers said both women were wearing a seat belt.