English teacher charged with sexual misconduct involving a student

Caitlin Rose Crum, 26, of Jacksonville was booked into the Nassau County Jail on charges of producing child porn and sexual assault.

According to the arrest report, the investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct began back in November of 2021.

The name of the person who filed the complaint was redacted from the report, but that person told a detective that a female child confessed to having a sexual relationship with Crum, who was the child’s teacher at Calvary Christian Academy in Middleburg.

Three days after the criminal investigation began, the child was interviewed by a member of the First Coast Child Protection Team. The report states that during the interview, the child revealed meeting Crum when Crum would deliver pizzas to the school on Fridays. The child told investigators that Crum eventually became a substitute teacher at the school then a full-time English teacher who eventually became the child’s direct English teacher when their relationship began.

According to the report, on multiple occasions, Crum would travel to meet the student at a relative’s home in Nassau County. The report states the child told investigators that she and her teacher had multiple sexual encounters during those visits. The child also told investigators that during one of those encounters, Crum used the child’s cell phone to record an explicit video that according to the arrest report, detectives later located and used as evidence to criminally charge Crum.

Wednesday, Crum was interviewed by detectives at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office where according to the report, she said she was the child’s 9th grade English teacher from January to May of last year. The report also states a detective showed Crum the video she is accused of recording. The rest of the report was redacted but went on to state that Crum was arrested and booked on charges involving sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Crum went before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday where her bond was set at $57,000.

News4Jax reached out to Calvary Christian Academy administrators for a comment about the arrest and to see if Crum is still employed as a teacher there, but we haven’t heard back.