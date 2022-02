STARKE, Fla – A New York man died after a crash in Bradford County Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on East Call Street.

The FHP report said the 68-year-old man was driving an SUV east on East Call Street when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The man was taken to Shands Starke Regional Medical Center where he died.

The report said the man was wearing a seat belt in the crash.