Visit cultures from around the world in Jacksonville’s Metro Park this weekend

More than 25 cultures from around the world are represented at the 30th annual World of Nations Celebration in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 30th annual World of Nations Celebration highlighting more than 25 cultures from around the world is taking place Saturday and Sunday in Metropolitan Park.

The gates opened at 10 a.m. Saturday with areas featuring nations from Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and the Americas, Asia and Africa.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The World of Nations Celebration is back this morning in Metropolitan Park, giving us a look at cultures from around the world. The event features 25 different countries.

Tickets are available for advance purchase for $5 + tax & fees (ages 3 and under are free).

Tickets purchased at the entrance will be $8 for ages 4 to 17 and $10 for adults age 18 and older. According to the city, all ticket sales are cashless, and only Visa, Discover, American Express and Mastercard credit and debit cards will be accepted at the entrance.

City of Jacksonville media specialist Paola Lorenzo said the event includes food, dancing, music, a rock-climbing wall, inflatables and activities for children.

Ad

She said to help with COVID-19 precautions, there are hand sanitizing and hand-washing stations around the park and they have spread out the exhibits and picnic tables to a safe distance.

“But for the most part, we want to encourage fun and lightheartedness for everyone,” Lorenzo said.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include the Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit JaxWorldofNations.com.